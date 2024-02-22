Zaiqa-E-Dilli: Where Old Delhi's Culinary Traditions Get 'Chatpata Tadka' Of Luxury

The complex flavours and fragrances are brought to diners by the khansamas of Purani Dilli, each "handpicked" by the hotel's executive chef, Roushan Sharma, who would set out daily at 9 in the morning to locate the right pairs of hands and the "perfect seasonings" to make Zaiqa-E-Dilli a complete success.

Talking about atmospherics, from the 'hajams' to the 'pandits' and 'desi doctors', the festival, which is on till February 29, has everything that would remind you of the winding and vibrant 'galiyaans' of Old Delhi.

For Chef Roushan, India offers a world of flavours that needs to be explored and with Zaiqa-E-Dilli, he serves it on bone-china plates, which add elegance to the experience. But staying true to the traditions of Purani Dilli, the chaat, pakodas and chhole bhature are served on steel plates, hitting the right spot.