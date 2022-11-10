Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Yukti Kapoor Throws Light On Upcoming Sequence In 'Maddam Sir'

Yukti Kapoor, who is currently seen in the popular sitcom 'Maddam Sir' talks about the upcoming sequence in the show.

Yukti Kapoor
Yukti Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 6:40 pm

Actress Yukti Kapoor, who is currently seen in the popular sitcom 'Maddam Sir' talks about the upcoming sequence in the show and how her on-screen character is going to bring a twist to the storyline. 

The show highlights the lives of four female officers in Lucknow's Mahila Police Thana. As the show addresses social issues through four women police officers, it is titled, 'Maddam Sir'. Apart from it, there is a Chirag Gang in the show which is run by a bunch of women, who use violence for justice.

In the upcoming sequence, it is shown that police officer Karishma Singh (played by Yukti) leaves Mahila Police Thana (MPT) and joins the Chingari gang. However, she has to give a loyalty test, and then only the gang members will make her part of the group.

Yukti says: "Karishma is a dashing police officer, but there are no cases at MPT. The ideology of Karishma aligns with that of the Chingari Gang, and they require solving a maximum number of cases; therefore, Karishma is drawn to the Chingari Gang. But will she actually leave MPT and join Chingari Gang is something which the viewers will find out really soon."

'Maddam Sir' airs on Sony SAB. 

Yukti Kapoor Maddam Sir
