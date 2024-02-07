Yashraj Mukhate’s Latest Parody Mashup Is On Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: ‘I Found It Very Funny’

After his hits such as ‘Rasode main kaun tha’, ‘Pawri’ and ‘Biggni shoot’ social media content creator Yashraj Mukhate has come up with another parody mashup featuring Pakistani playback singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Mukhate’s video on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan comes out after the Pakistani playback singer’s video thrashing one of his students over a bottle went viral.