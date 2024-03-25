Art & Entertainment

Yami Gautam Plans To Gorge On Maharashtrian Delicacies For Holi

Actress Yami Gautam, who is basking on the success of her theatrical movie ‘Article 370’, has shared that she plans on indulging in Maharashtrian delicacies on the occasion of Holi.

Yami Gautam Photo: Instagram
The actress, who is expecting her first baby, will be exercising caution and will refrain from stepping outside of her house for Holi.

The actress told IANS: “I won't be stepping out. I shall do customary teeka to our deity first & then family members. Followed by bingeing on gujiyaas, a favourite since I was a kid.”

“I am excited to try Maharashtrian delicacies. “These days, I am happy to binge on any sweets and whatever is homemade”.

Yami Gautam ruled the box-office with the success of ‘Article 370’, the film which she pulled off as a solo lead actress. The film is based on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in 2019.

