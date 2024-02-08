On the work front, Yami is gearing up for the release of 'Article 370' that is all set to hit the screens on February 23. The trailer is releasing today. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and also stars Priyamani. It is set against the backdrop of Article 370, and earlier the teaser gave us a glimpse of the “confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective,” the makers mentioned in a note.