Since the past few days, there have been reports circulating about Yami Gautam's pregnancy. The rumours sparked after her recent public appearance with her husband Aditya Dhar. People speculated that the actress was pregnant as she was hiding her belly with her dupatta. As per a latest report, Yami has been pregnant for five and a half months now. The same report also stated that she is due in May.
Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “Yami is extremely ecstatic ever since she learnt about her pregnancy. It’s going to be most probably a May baby. The family had been keeping everything hush-hush until now.”
The source also said that Yami and Aditya are going to announce the good news soon. Yami will be promoting her next thriller. 'Article 370' where she is playing the lead and Dhar is producing it. ''So it makes sense to clear the air officially as it will already be evident to people. They can’t wait to share the news with the world,” added the source.
The couple is yet to make the announcement. We are eagerly looking forward to it.
Yami and Aditya met on the sets of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' where their love bloomed. The couple got married on June 4 in 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony.
On the work front, Yami is gearing up for the release of 'Article 370' that is all set to hit the screens on February 23. The trailer is releasing today. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and also stars Priyamani. It is set against the backdrop of Article 370, and earlier the teaser gave us a glimpse of the “confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective,” the makers mentioned in a note.