World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films

While he has nowadays started composing the songs of his own movies, there was a time when Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to get the best of music composers for his films and shows which included the likes of Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma. On this World Music Day, here are a few songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies that are simply soul-stirring.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Photo: Instagram
info_icon

As a filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always ensured his films have soul-stirring music that will be remembered by generations to come. Music has always played an integral part in his movies, and he is the man who has taken traditional and folk music to a global platform. Each song from his movies has been a chartbuster and, to date, dominates our playlists.

While he has nowadays started composing the songs of his own movies, there was a time when he used to get the best of music composers for his films and shows which included the likes of Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma.

On this World Music Day, here are a few songs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies that are simply soul-stirring:

1. ‘Tadap Tadap’ (‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’)

‘Tadap Tadap’ is indeed a song that is an evergreen cult song. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali track starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai has been a rage and has dominated our playlist since 1999. The story of a massive heartbreak is what the story encompasses, and we are in love with it.

2. ‘Maar Daala’ (‘Devdas’)

This song from ‘Devdas’ is indeed a gem that has a fervour of its own. Sung by KK and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song is one of the most loved songs from the film that rules the hearts of the audience for the ages.

3. ‘Laal Ishq’ (‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’)

Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself and beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, ‘Laal Ishq’ is by far one of the best tracks we ever had. This song from ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’ is simply mesmerizing and indeed lives in our hearts.

4. ‘Aayat’ (‘Bajirao Mastani’)

‘Aayat’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ is an absolute favourite. This track defines pain, passion, love and everything. The slow and soulful music, indeed has an aura of its own.

5. ‘Binte Dil’ (‘Padmaavat’)

‘Binde Dil’ from ‘Padmaavat’ captures the emotions of longing, love and sacrifice. The song is magically sung by Arijit Singh who has truly nailed the Arabic lyrics while the music added an extra layer of magic to it.

