When Amala Akkineni Made Sweets For The Whole Unit Of 'Kanam'

Actress Amala Akkineni, whose performance in her just released bilingual film 'Kanam' has come in for widespread praise, said that she made sweets for her entire unit despite not having cooked for a while.

When asked about rumours that she had made sweets for the entire crew of 'Kanam', Amala said with a laugh: "Yes. In the movie I play the role of a mother, and one day, when I was asked, 'Ma, will you cook for us,' I didn't know what to say."

"How can I tell them that I don't know how to cook? So, I did it whole-heartedly. But it doesn't come as easyly when you don't cook daily.

"The entire crew came home and ate the whole thing. Poor things, everyone ate in silence. But I doubt if it actually tasted good. You just have to ask them."

The actress, who ruled the Tamil film industry with her brilliant performances before marrying Telugu star Nagarjuna and settling down in Hyderabad, said that her dubbing in Tamil for the film surprised director Shree Karthick.

She said: "I can speak Tamil well if given as a dialogue. But when I converse normally, I think in English and translate word by word into Tamil. So it will seem slow. As Telugu is my spoken language now, I mix it up with Telugu words too. But while dubbing, Shree Karthick was surprised. Because I will speak in Tamil first and it will be spot on. It was easier than Telugu."