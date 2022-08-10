Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

We All Have Something Unique: Ananya Panday On Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's Foray Into Films

As little girls they always dreamt of becoming actors, and now when her childhood friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are finally ready to make their film debut, Ananya Panday says she is really excited.

Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday Instagram: @ananyapanday

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 10:26 pm

As little girls they always dreamt of becoming actors, and now when her childhood friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are finally ready to make their film debut, Ananya Panday says she is really excited. 

Suhana, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is set to make foray into the film industry with Zoya Akhtar directed Netflix movie "The Archies”, while Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor' s daughter Shanaya is being launched by filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production “Bedhadak”.

Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday, started her career with 2019 film “Student of the Year 2”.

“We are like sisters. The three of us are similar but we all have something very unique in each of us. All our lives we have discussed wanting to be actors. We had this collective dream. We would play all the acting games. I started working first, so I share my experiences. 

"But the best thing is that they do not lose their individual voice and not get entertained by everything that is going on. The best thing is that they stay themselves, I love them the way they are," the 23-year-old actor told PTI. 

Out of the three, Ananya said she is the "drama queen", Suhana is the most affectionate one and Shanaya is extremely hard working.

“I am a full-on drama queen. I am very dramatic. Even when we were younger and we would have fights, I would be like, ‘I am leaving', run and come back in five minutes. Suhana is the softest and most loving. Shanaya is extremely hard working and sincere."

Related stories

Gwyneth Paltrow Has To Work 'Twice As Hard' Due To Nepotism In Hollywood

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda’s ‘The Archies’ Teaser Brings Back The Nepotism Debate

Kiara Advani Says Karan Johar Was Wrongly Blamed For Nepotism

Since her debut, Ananya has starred in movies "Pati, Patni Aur Woh”, “Khali Peeli” and “Gehraiyaan". She will next be seen in Dharma Productions' "Liger", starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ananya Panday Liger Vijay Devarakonda Suhana Khan Shanaya Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Zoya Akhtar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu

Vishal Bhardwaj: I Cannot Work Without Tabu