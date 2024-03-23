Before making his Bollywood debut, Arhaan Khan, son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, will be seen in a podcast called 'Dumb Biryani'. It's a six-part series and the teaser was unveiled today. Arhaan's uncle, actor Salman Khan makes a special appearance in the quirky teaser of 'Dumb Biryani'. Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, is also seen in the promo video.
'Dumb Biryani' teaser starts with a cab ride that shows Arhaan along with his group of friends and Orry who is having coconut water. Arhaan then crack jokes there must be some laughing gas sprayed on set during one of the scenes in 'Housefull' because everyone was laughing. Malaika's son also says he “has no idea and clue” what they are doing with the podcast.
Arbaaz who also appears in the teaser, tells Arhaan that if these are his friends then he needs “a lot of hard work to do.” Then Malaika says, “I think I am living my best life now!” She also reads a question on card that read: “What is your body count?” that confuses her because she does not know what exactly it means. Sohail Khan is also seen in one of the scenes.
Towards the end of the teaser, Salman makes an entry in a red shirt where at the back ‘Robin Hood’ was written and then his iconic dialogue comes, 'Swagat Nahi Karoge Aap Humara?' We can't understand what he says in the teaser due to the loud music, but he is seen smiling and chatting with Arhaan and his friends.
Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Arhaan captioned it, “3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer’s smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube.”
For the unversed, Arhaan was born to Malaika and Arbaaz in 2002. He studied filmmaking in the US.