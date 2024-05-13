Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Share A Sweet Kiss Outside Their Mumbai Residence, Netizens React

Fans were sent into a frenzy when film fraternity’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, were caught sharing a tender kiss in front of paparazzi on Sunday, May 12. The adorable moment swiftly went viral, warming hearts across various social media platforms, with fans flooding the comment section with heart emojis.
In a video posted on Instagram by Instant Bollywood, the superstars were captured exiting their residence building while engaged in conversation, heading towards their cars. Kareena, holding Saif’s arm, shared a kiss with him before they departed. The ‘Heroine’ actress opted for a breezy white kurta paired with blue denim and tied her hair in a bun, complemented by black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor looked dashing in a white kurta paired, which he paired with matching pyjamas.
Watch the video here:
Netizens were quick to react to the loved up moment. One commented on their video, “Love them (red heart emoji) couple goals.” One more said, “Awwww.” Another exclaimed, “Cute, cute, cute!” A comment also read, “I like their loving moments.” One more wrote, “I love this couple.” Another called them, “Couple goals!” One of the fans wrote, “This is how you keep marriage alive, love each other like you met the first time and there will be less divorce.”
Kareena and Saif, who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, are the proud parents of two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in ‘Singham Again’ along with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Devara: Part One’ alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.