Vivek Agnihotri Praises Yami Gautam For Reacting To A Negative Review Of ‘Dasvi’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to show his support for actress Yami Gautam, who reacted to a review regarding her recent film ‘Dasvi’. The filmmaker appreciated the actress’ efforts in taking a stand and also told her that she did not need anyone’s approval to prove her talent.



Taking to his Twitter account on Friday, April 8, the filmmaker posted, "Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by @anupamachopra (sic)."

Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by @anupamachopra. https://t.co/qFOwZ9s1PY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 8, 2022

Gautam had earlier tweeted about how she takes 'constructive criticism' in her stride, she feels it's necessary to speak up if a 'certain platform' keeps trying to pull her down. She had posted, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it.”

She was referring to the lines in the review of that certain web portal, that stated, “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive.” She had shared a screenshot of the same.

Gautam had added in the Twitter thread, "It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals! It's heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don't seek that since long now! I would request you not to 'review' my performance henceforth ! I'll find grace in that & it'll be less painful (sic)."

‘Dasvi’ also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and was recently released on Netflix and Jio Cinema.