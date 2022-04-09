Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri Praises Yami Gautam For Reacting To A Negative Review Of ‘Dasvi’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to show his support for actress Yami Gautam, who reacted to a negative review of her film 'Dasvi', stating that it took years for an actor like her to build herself up.

Vivek Agnihotri Praises Yami Gautam For Reacting To A Negative Review Of ‘Dasvi’
Yami Gautam and Vivek Agnihotri Credit: Instagram and PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 11:38 am

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to show his support for actress Yami Gautam, who reacted to a review regarding her recent film ‘Dasvi’. The filmmaker appreciated the actress’ efforts in taking a stand and also told her that she did not need anyone’s approval to prove her talent.

Taking to his Twitter account on Friday, April 8, the filmmaker posted, "Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by @anupamachopra (sic)."

Gautam had earlier tweeted about how she takes 'constructive criticism' in her stride, she feels it's necessary to speak up if a 'certain platform' keeps trying to pull her down. She had posted, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it.”

Related stories

Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back At The Trolls Asking Him Why He's Promoting 'Dasvi'

‘Dasvi’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Is A Squandered Opportunity For A Good Political Satire

Deepika Padukone Reacts to 'Everyone Loves Deepika' Dialogue In 'Dasvi' Trailer

She was referring to the lines in the review of that certain web portal, that stated, “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive.” She had shared a screenshot of the same.

Gautam had added in the Twitter thread, "It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals! It's heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don't seek that since long now! I would request you not to 'review' my performance henceforth ! I'll find grace in that & it'll be less painful (sic)." 

‘Dasvi’ also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur and was recently released on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Yami Gautam Vivek Agnihotri Dasvi Abhishek Bachchan Nimrat Kaur Film Release Film Review Bollywood Yami Gautam Anupama Chopra Abhishek Bachchan Vivek Agnihotri Nimrat Kaur Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We Want To Discourage People From Investing In Cryptocurrency—Sushil Kumar Modi 

We Want To Discourage People From Investing In Cryptocurrency—Sushil Kumar Modi 

Microfinance Is Evolving, So Should The Rules

Microfinance Is Evolving, So Should The Rules