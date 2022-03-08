Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri Claims Kapil Sharma Refused to Invite 'The Kashmir Files' Team On His Show

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files', claimed that actor-comedian Kapil Sharma refused to call the filmmaker on his show as his film does not have any big commercial star.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday (March 6) shared a tweet claiming comedian-anchor Kapil Sharma refused to invite him on his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’ because there isn't any big ‘star’ in his movie.

Agnihotri was tagged in a tweet by a fan who expressed interest in seeing the cast and crew promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. To this, the filmmaker responded with, “They refused to call on their show because we don't have a big commercial star.”

Agnihotri responded to another tweet about the same topic later Monday (March 7) night.

The Twitter user wrote, “Vivek sir, this film need to promote in @KapilSharmaK9 Kapil ji show. Kapil bhai...Apne sabka sahyog kiya hai...please iss film ko bhi promote kare...ham sab Mithun da, Anupam Kher ko ek sath dekhna chahte hai. Dhanyawad (Kapil, you have supported everyone, please promote this film too. We want to see Mithun (Chakraborty and Anupam Kher together).”

Replying to the Twitter user, Agnihotri wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: They are kings, we are the poor ones.

In another tweet the filmmaker wrote, “Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.”

Sharma and his show are currently trending on Twitter, with some users calling for a boycott.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a movie about Kashmiri Pandits' exodus and assassination. Actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi star in the film. The film is set for theatrical release on March 11.

