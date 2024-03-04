On day three of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, international singer Akon set the stage on fire. He crooned to his chartbuster, 'Chammak Challo' from the film 'Ra.One' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan grooved to the song and Salman Khan too joined them on stage.
Several videos from the gala night have gone viral on social media. In a video, Akon is seen inviting celebs on stage. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman were seen on the stage. He also asked Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani to join. When the hit song 'Chammak Challo' started playing, Shah Rukh turned on to his dancing mode and started grooving to it. He did the hook step and also called Suhana to join him on stage. Salman was seen beating the drums with the singer.
Akon, taking to his Instagram handle, shared a video of his performance at Jamnagar. He captioned it, "Best pre wedding party of the year. Got to bring my whole Indian family on stage to perform my biggest record in India. @iamsrk, @beingsalmankhan, @sukhbir_singer, and the bride and groom Anant and Radihka. Unforgettable evening."
For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Friday and ended on Sunday. It was a star-studded affair. Several dignitaries and celebs from across the world graced the three-day celebration at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan among others were part of the three-day event. Also, sportspersons like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma also attended the celebrations. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and several business tycoons graced the festivities.