Several videos from the gala night have gone viral on social media. In a video, Akon is seen inviting celebs on stage. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman were seen on the stage. He also asked Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani to join. When the hit song 'Chammak Challo' started playing, Shah Rukh turned on to his dancing mode and started grooving to it. He did the hook step and also called Suhana to join him on stage. Salman was seen beating the drums with the singer.