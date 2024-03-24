Art & Entertainment

Vipin Patwa Shares Back Story Of His ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Track

Music composer Vipin Patwa, who has composed the song ‘Vande Mataram’ for the recently released Randeep Hooda-starrr ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, has deconstructed the song.

24 March 2024
Vipin Patwa Photo: Outlook India
The composer shared the he kept the production minimal for the track because he wanted the vocals at the centrestage of his composition.

Talking about the song, the composer told IANS: “This song is a tribute to our motherland. The song is a soft groovy patriotic track in which we have tried to capture a lullaby emotion towards our motherland. It is because when Randeep was in his character and was shooting in Kaalapani he called me and told me the whole scenarios under which this song was going to be shot.”

He further mentioned: “It was a situation when his inner soul is humming this lullaby for the motherland. I have used very few instruments as this scene is very powerful and the melody is also very powerful. While composing this track I imagined a person who has no instruments with him but is humming this and trying to convey his feeling for his motherland. I tried my best to create that emotion and the pain. And I feel that it has come out really well. I am getting calls from people who have been watching the film.”

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which marks the directorial debut of Randeep, is based on Indian freedom fighter and politician V. D. Savarkar.

