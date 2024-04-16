Vikrant Massey Reveals '12th Fail' Will Be Released In Over 20,000 Screens In China

After its huge success in India, Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail' will now be released in China. The entire team of the film is currently on cloud nine. '12th Fail' emerged as one of the most successful movies of 2023. In an interview, Vikrant expressed his excitement and revealed that '12th Fail' will be released in over 20,000 screens in China.
When Vikrant was asked if he would travel to China for promotions or not, he told India Today that it's too soon to say. “It is too soon to talk about that, but I am really excited because, after a long time, something like this has happened," said the actor.
He added, "It has been in the works for a few months, but finally the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China. There is a huge demand for Hindi cinema or Indian cinema in China. There are more than 20,000 screens [given to ‘12th Fail’]. China really caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers [of screens].”
Earlier, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra told Variety, “I was invited to Macau by Marco Mueller for the Asia-Europe Young Cinema film festival. We had a standing ovation in China. And for me, that was very gratifying. There were Hindi dialogues, and I of course couldn’t read the subtitles in Chinese. But the way people were clapping, the audience’s reaction was incredible. I have no doubt that this film will do very well.”
“Not only in China, but in every market where there is struggle… where, like in the movie, there is a big government job that you can get through exams and then that changes your life. Where that one exam changes your life forever. Wherever that is… of course in China, in Korea… wherever that is, the film will do very well, because the people will relate to the struggle of the protagonist,” he added.
'12th Fail’ received overwhelming response from critics and audience alike. Release in October 2023, it is still getting the same love and affection that it got five months ago when it hit the theatres. The film is based on the 2019 book of the same name, which shows the life and struggles of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.