Recently, during an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, the 'Haseen Dillruba' actor said that while growing up, he witnessed a ‘lot of arguments’ related to religion and spirituality. He also revealed that his brother converted to Islam, and his family let him change his religion. His mother is Sikhni, and his father is church-going Christian. ''After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man made,'' said Vikrant.