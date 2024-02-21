Back in 2018, actor Vikrant Massey shared an editorial cartoon featuring Lord Ram and Goddess Sita along with a controversial tweet that didn't go down well with a section of netizens. Vikrant was criticised for the same. The '12th Fail ' actor has now apologized and said that it was not his intention to hurt or malign the religious sentiments of the Hindus.
Vikrant, in his apology note wrote, "In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release (realise) the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper(sic)".
He added, ''I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards(sic)''.
Ahead of his apology, he had converation with a Mumbai-based advocate named Ashutosh Dubey who shared a screenshot of the chat he had with Vikrant where the former asked him to apologise for his old tweet.
Coming back to the old (now deleted) tweet of Vikrant, the editorial cartoon he shared showed Goddess Sita telling Lord Ram, “I’m so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!” Sharing the cartoon, Vikrant wrote, “Half baked potatoes and half baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCasr #Unnao #Shame.” It was in connection to the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.
Recently, during an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, the 'Haseen Dillruba' actor said that while growing up, he witnessed a ‘lot of arguments’ related to religion and spirituality. He also revealed that his brother converted to Islam, and his family let him change his religion. His mother is Sikhni, and his father is church-going Christian. ''After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man made,'' said Vikrant.