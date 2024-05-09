Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Dil Raju Again, Ravi Kiran Kola’s Film Poster Out On Actor's 35th Birthday

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has announced another film on his birthday, and gave a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', which is set in the 19th century. Vijay took to X to share a poster featuring a sculpture of a king, which had "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878" written on it. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film reportedly also stars Sreeleela. Other details of the film are still under wraps.