Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Dil Raju Again, Ravi Kiran Kola’s Film Poster Out On Actor's 35th Birthday

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to collaborate yet again with producer Dil Raju, and their next film together would be helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola. On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s 35th birthday, the makers have shared a new poster of the film, which features a hand holding a broken sword against a red backdrop. The poster also has some fire symbols, check it out here:
On Saturday, Ravi Kiran Kola took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a picture with Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju. The filmmaker announced their upcoming film, and interestingly, the yet-to-be-titled film is also the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Kiran Kola.
The director has not yet announced the title of the film, but he revealed that it would surely “wreak havoc”. “It’s time for our vicious dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda *fire and hug face emojis). Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu.#SVC59. Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time,” the director wrote.
On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has announced another film on his birthday, and gave a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', which is set in the 19th century. Vijay took to X to share a poster featuring a sculpture of a king, which had "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878" written on it. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film reportedly also stars Sreeleela. Other details of the film are still under wraps.
Meanwhile, Vijay was also seen in Dil Raju’s ‘Family Star’ recently. Directed by Parasuram, Family Star also featured Mrunal Thakur.