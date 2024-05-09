Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Dil Raju Again, Ravi Kiran Kola’s Film Poster Out On Actor's 35th Birthday

The title of Vijay Deverakonda's film with Dil Raju is yet to be announced. The makers have teased the fans with a new poster.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda New Movie Poster
Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Dil Raju, Ravi Kiran Kola
info_icon

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to collaborate yet again with producer Dil Raju, and their next film together would be helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola. On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s 35th birthday, the makers have shared a new poster of the film, which features a hand holding a broken sword against a red backdrop. The poster also has some fire symbols, check it out here:

On Saturday, Ravi Kiran Kola took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a picture with Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju. The filmmaker announced their upcoming film, and interestingly, the yet-to-be-titled film is also the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Kiran Kola.

Advertisement

The director has not yet announced the title of the film, but he revealed that it would surely “wreak havoc”. “It’s time for our vicious dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda *fire and hug face emojis). Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official #DilRaju garu #Sirish garu.#SVC59. Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time,” the director wrote.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda has announced another film on his birthday, and gave a glimpse of his tentatively titled film 'VD14', which is set in the 19th century. Vijay took to X to share a poster featuring a sculpture of a king, which had "The Legend of the Cursed Land. 1854-1878" written on it. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film reportedly also stars Sreeleela. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vijay was also seen in Dil Raju’s ‘Family Star’ recently. Directed by Parasuram, Family Star also featured Mrunal Thakur. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | India's Ranking in World Press Freedom Index
  2. Bengal BJP Launches Portal, Helpline Number For 'Genuine Candidates' Affected By School Jobs Scam
  3. Sandeshkhali Row: Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men, Says BJP Asked Her To Sign Blank Paper
  4. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes
  2. Geetanjali Mishra's Summer Go-To Drinks Are Natural Fruit Juices, Mom's 'Aam Panna'
  3. Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'
  4. 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  5. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
Sports News
  1. Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  5. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  2. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  3. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  4. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  5. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men