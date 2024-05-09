South Cinema

Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: 5 Moments When He Won Hearts With His Heartwarming Gestures

On Vijay Deverakonda’s 35th birthday, here’s looking at some of the most heartwarming gestures that he has done over the years for his diehard fans. These gestures will surely will your hearts.

Vijay Deverakonda Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Vijay Deverakonda is beloved not just for his acting abilities, but also for his genuine devotion and gratitude for his fans. Vijay Deverakonda is known for his sincere and compassionate actions, and he has continuously gone above and beyond to return the affection he receives from his fans.

Today as the actor turns a year older, his fans have taken to social media to trend his name on all platforms. So, on his 35th birthday today here’s something just for the diehard Vijay Deverakonda fan.

Here are few situations in which Vijay Deverakonda has once again captured the hearts of his fans with his heartwarming gestures:

1. Encouraging Academic Excellence

Vijay Deverakonda is more than simply an entertainer on TV; he appreciates education and pushes his followers to succeed academically. Responding to a fan’s vow to begin studying for exams if he commented on their video, Vijay not only answered but also issued a challenge, offering to meet the fan if they got 90% or more, pushing them to strive for perfection.

2. Sharing Earnings With Fans

When his film ‘Kushi’ became a hit, Vijay Deverakonda wanted to share his happiness with his fans by distributing a percentage of his proceeds from the film. In a touching gesture, he stated that he will give ₹1 lakh each to 100 worthy families, spreading joy and wealth among his faithful fans.

3. Fulfilling Dreams

Vijay Deverakonda is known for keeping his promises, and he demonstrated that by fulfilling the wish of an aspiring singing fan. The lucky fan received a unique surprise from Vijay, who not only wished her well but also provided her the opportunity to sing in his film ‘Liger’, demonstrating his support for emerging talent.

4. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck

Vijay Deverakonda established the Deverakonda Birthday Truck tradition to celebrate his devoted followers’ birthdays and convey his thanks for their unwavering support. This custom began in only one city in 2018 and has now spread to eight others throughout the country. Last year, fans in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi were treated to free ice cream as part of this kind gesture.

5. Devara Santa

Every Christmas, Vijay Deverakonda surprises his admirers with a unique gesture known as Devara Santa. In 2022, he resumed the practice by sending 100 of his followers to the scenic slopes of Manali. The delight and appreciation of his followers were obvious as they enthusiastically boarded an aircraft for their dream trip, demonstrating Vijay’s kindness and consideration.

Here’s wishing Vijay Deverakonda a very happy birthday.

