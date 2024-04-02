Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Reveals The 'Punishment' He Gave Himself Post 'Liger' Failure

Vijay Deverakonda made his Hindi film debut with the big-budget pan-India film 'Liger' (2022) which was a huge failure at the box office.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda on 'Liger' failure Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda made his Hindi film debut with the big-budget pan-India film 'Liger' (2022). Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film marked Ananya Panday's Telugu debut. The movie created a lot of buzz and it was also promoted on a high scale but the movie was a huge failure at the box office. The Puri Jagannadh directorial earned only Rs 48.58 crore in India and Rs 60 crore globally.

During a media interaction, Vijay opened up about 'Liger' failure and what punishment he gave after its failure. 

Vijay Deverakonda - Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda On Why He Doesn't Want To Work With A First-Time Director: A Huge Challenge, Lot Of Pressure

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

As per India Today, at a press conference, Vijay said, “There is no change in my attitude. I have remained the same before and after the release. The only difference is that I decided not to talk about the results of my films (before release) for the next three movies or so. That’s the punishment I gave myself.”

In an interview with IndiaGlitz, Vijay said that he doesn't want to work with debutants directors. “No, I don’t work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old. It’s a huge challenge to handle things when you come straight onto a set. There will be a lot of pressure to handle the budget and scale. When they do one film, it will help them get into the groove. It’s like having a practice match and warm-up,” said the actor.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, 'Family Star'. It also stars Mrunal Thakur opposite him. The trailer received positive response and fans are eagerly waiting to see Vijay and Mrunal creating magic on screen with their chemistry. Directed by Parasuram, the movie is all set to release in theatres on April 5.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Dinesh Chandimal Withdraws From 2nd SL Vs BAN Test
  4. Election News LIVE: PM Addresses His First Rally In Uttarakhand, Says Congress Wants Anarchy
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar