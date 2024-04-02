Vijay Deverakonda Reveals The 'Punishment' He Gave Himself Post 'Liger' Failure

In an interview with IndiaGlitz, Vijay said that he doesn't want to work with debutants directors. “No, I don’t work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old. It’s a huge challenge to handle things when you come straight onto a set. There will be a lot of pressure to handle the budget and scale. When they do one film, it will help them get into the groove. It’s like having a practice match and warm-up,” said the actor.