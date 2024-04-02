Renowned actor Vijay Deverakonda is actively promoting his upcoming film ‘Family Star’ alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie, which has been directed by Parasuram, is slated to hit theatres on April 5.
In a recent conversation with IndiaGlitz, the actor shed light on how he approaches working with debut directors. The actor revealed that he wants debutants to ‘warm up’ before they even think of roping him for a lead role, and also stated that currently, he has no interest in collaborating with first-time directors.
“No, I don’t work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old. It’s a huge challenge to handle things when you come straight onto a set. There will be a lot of pressure to handle the budget and scale. When they do one film, it will help them get into the groove. It’s like having a practice match and warm-up,” he elaborated.
The actor then discussed his criteria for working with directors, revealing how pays attention-to-detail to everything that they do. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ star wants these directors to be ready to extract the most out of him and “be fully ready to exploit” him.
Revealing that he doesn’t want to work with debutant directors, he said, “Even if they are one film old, I observe their music sense, edit sense, and visual storytelling procedure. Their movie doesn’t need to be a successful one. If they are one film old and I like them, then I am game to work with anyone.” He added that even if the director’s debut film wasn’t commercially successful, he would still consider it because it’s the personal appreciation for the craft that really matters.
His insightful remarks have revealed how he chooses his projects and who he wants to collaborate with, underscoring his dedication to maintaining high standards and achieving excellence in the realm of filmmaking. Now his fans are eagerly waiting to see what magic director Gowtam Tinnanuri would bring forth with Deverakonda’s next ‘VD12.’