Revealing that he doesn’t want to work with debutant directors, he said, “Even if they are one film old, I observe their music sense, edit sense, and visual storytelling procedure. Their movie doesn’t need to be a successful one. If they are one film old and I like them, then I am game to work with anyone.” He added that even if the director’s debut film wasn’t commercially successful, he would still consider it because it’s the personal appreciation for the craft that really matters.