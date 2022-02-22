Vijay Deverakonda Responds to Wedding Rumours With Former Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna

Co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be secretly dating. The actors have been spotted on many dinner dates together recently, which has further fueled curiosity among fans. While neither has denied or confirmed rumors that they are in a relationship, a recent report indicated that the rumoured pair is planning a wedding. Now, Deverakonda has indirectly rubbished the reports by calling them “nonsense".

Have a look look at the actor's tweet:

As usual nonsense..



Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Deverakonda is now in Mumbai filming his Bollywood debut, 'Liger.' Mandanna is also said to have moved into an apartment in Mumbai. The actress is preparing for her Bollywood debut in 'Mission Majnu,' a film starring Sidharth Malhotra.

It was also stated that Mandanna and Deverakonda rang in the new year together in 2022. Pictures from their New Year's Eve social media posts suggested that Mandanna and Deverakonda were celebrating the new year at the same resort in Goa.

Mandanna has been enjoying the spotlight since the huge success of 'Pushpa: The Rise,' in which she co-starred with Allu Arjun.

She discussed love and marriage in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in. The actress remarked that she is currently too young for marriage. When prodded about the idea of a marriage, she said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable."

The Telugu stars have collaborated on films such as 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade,' and have made ripples across India. Both are set to make their Hindi film debuts this year as well.