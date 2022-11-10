Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda On Recovery: Beast Is Dying To Come Out

Vijay Devarakonda
Vijay Devarakonda Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 1:47 pm

'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda has shared a health update with his fans and followers that he has recovered from an injury he suffered eight months ago. 

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a picture along with an update about his health.

He wrote: "The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. He has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves."

On the acting front, Vijay was recently seen in 'Liger' alongside actress Ananya Pandey. The film, which tanked at the box-office, stars Vijay as the titular MMA fighter. It also features Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo.

The actor will be next seen in 'Kushi', a romantic comedy film. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

