Vidya Balan Reveals Why She Had Rejected 'Jalsa'

Actress Vidya Balan is known for her hard work and leaves the audience spellbound. The actress will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Jalsa’ which also stars actress Shefali Shah. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie and it will feature the actress in a grey-shaded character.

Watch the trailer of 'Jalsa':

Fans have been wanting to see the actress in a different role this time. But not many would know that the actress had rejected ‘Jalsa’ earlier. Balan revealed during the trailer launch event and said that while she had loved the script, she didn’t have the guts to do it. “But when pandemic happened, Suresh said that he had rewritten it. I had the idea with me and wanted to do it. I re-read the script and came on board. I trusted Suresh blindfolded. There is a lot more to the story. The film is a gripping drama with elements of thrill,” she said.

She added, “It’s very different from any character I have played before. She is very withdrawn, very confident but you don't know what's going on in her mind. I love exploring different facets of human personality and human behaviour.”

Watch the trailer launch event:

‘Jalsa’ is a drama-thriller directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, which will stream on Amazon Prime from March 18.