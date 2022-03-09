Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vidya Balan Reveals Why She Had Rejected 'Jalsa'

Actress Vidya Balan had rejected 'Jalsa'. At the trailer launch, she said, "I didn’t have the guts to do it."

Vidya Balan Reveals Why She Had Rejected 'Jalsa'
Vidya Balan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 12:03 am

Actress Vidya Balan is known for her hard work and leaves the audience spellbound. The actress will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Jalsa’ which also stars actress Shefali Shah. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the movie and it will feature the actress in a grey-shaded character.

Watch the trailer of 'Jalsa':

Related stories

‘Jalsa’ Teaser Review: Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah's Thriller Brings Out The Ugly Side Of News Reporting

Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah Starrer ‘Jalsa’ All Set To Release In March

Shefali Shah Ventures Into The Hospitality Business With ‘Jalsa’; Says, ‘It’s About Food, Fun And Togetherness’

Fans have been wanting to see the actress in a different role this time. But not many would know that the actress had rejected ‘Jalsa’ earlier. Balan revealed during the trailer launch event and said that while she had loved the script, she didn’t have the guts to do it. “But when pandemic happened, Suresh said that he had rewritten it. I had the idea with me and wanted to do it. I re-read the script and came on board. I trusted Suresh blindfolded. There is a lot more to the story. The film is a gripping drama with elements of thrill,” she said.

She added, “It’s very different from any character I have played before. She is very withdrawn, very confident but you don't know what's going on in her mind. I love exploring different facets of human personality and human behaviour.”

Watch the trailer launch event: 

‘Jalsa’ is a drama-thriller directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, which will stream on Amazon Prime from March 18.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actress Bollywood Movies Trailer Launch Event Upcoming Movies Upcoming Bollywood Movie New OTT Releases Amazon Prime Vidya Balan Shefali Shah India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: All You Need To Know