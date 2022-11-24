Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Is Directing '12th Fail' Based On Real Life Events Of IPS, IRS Officers

Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is known for films such as 'Parinda', '1942: A Love Story', 'Mission Kashmir' and several others, is directing and producing his next film titled '12th Fail'. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey will be headlining the film.

Shikara Is About My Mother’s Home, My Home, And How We Lost It…. But I’ll Never Sell Hate For Profit: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Shikara Is About My Mother’s Home, My Home, And How We Lost It…. But I’ll Never Sell Hate For Profit: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Shikara Is About My Mother’s Home, My Home, And How We Lost It…. But I’ll Never Sell Hate For Profit: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 1:22 pm

Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is known for films such as 'Parinda', '1942: A Love Story', 'Mission Kashmir' and several others, is directing and producing his next film titled '12th Fail'. Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey will be headlining the film. 

The film has been adapted from author Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name, and is inspired by the real life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

However, it is not a biography, rather it's a portrait of the power of one - how one man or one woman with integrity can bring about a huge change in an ecosystem. Major portions of the film have been shot in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, the location that has seen the birth of generations of bureaucrats. 

Talking about the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra says, "If an honest person is in a position of power, the world can truly change. I have seen that with countless IAS and IPS officers I have come across in the process of writing this film. '12th Fail' is a tribute to all of them. If this film can inspire even 10 more officers to strive for honesty, 10 more students to strive for excellence� I will believe I have succeeded." 

Lead actor Vikrant says that the film is a tribute to all the students who dare to dream and brave the odds.

He shares, "It's the tragedy of our times that honesty and sincerity are a rarity. This film is a dedication to all the students who dream, to all the honest officers who are the backbone of our country and constitution. Working with VVC is a dream-come-true and a huge challenge since he's such a thorough director." 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has wrapped the first schedule of '12th Fail' in Chambal, Agra, and is currently filming the second schedule in Delhi. The film is scheduled for a 2023 summer release.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vidhu Vinod Chopra 12th Fail
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13