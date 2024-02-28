Undoubtedly, one of the most beloved couples in the film fraternity is that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Now, in a recent chat with GQ, Kaushal spilled some beans on how marriage has changed him as a person.
“Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition, because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective—it’s what is right for you. When you’re married, it’s the ‘us’ that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I’d go so far as to say that the amount I’ve matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life,” the ‘Dunki’ actor reflected.
Vicky Kaushal also talked about how Katrina is the one who’s patient and helps him view things from a different angle. Furthermore, he discussed how he tends to be more stubborn, in comparison to Katrina, who is more emotional.
The actor described being with Katrina in the sweetest way imaginable. He said, “Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens. I don’t feel like rushing anywhere. It’s simply the best feeling.”
He then went on to call the ‘Tiger 3’ actress his “home.” He stated, “I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence; that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one. The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, this is right.”