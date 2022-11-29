Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Vicky Kaushal On Johnny Lever, Govinda, Kadar Khan: 'Golden Combination'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera', has opened up about his favourite comic actors.

Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Vicky Kaushal in 'Govinda Naam Mera' IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 4:28 pm

Talking about his favourite comic actors, Vicky said: "My favourite comedy actors would be Mehboob Saab, Govinda and Johnny Lever sir."

Vicky also goes down the memory lane and shares an interesting story from his visit to a film set.

He says, "The first time I was ever on a film set as a kid was on the sets of Fiza. They were shooting Johnny Lever scene at Film City. I still remember watching him perform and making the entire unit laugh. I was one of them who was laughing along with him. Little did I know that he was just performing the scene but I was just mesmerised seeing him perform a gag which was so funny that the entire set was laughing."

He adds, "Johnny Lever, Govinda and Kadar Khan combination over the entire 90s is just golden."

Exploring the happy-go-lucky life of Govind Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.

Disney+ Hotstar will release this year's biggest comedy thriller, 'Govinda Naam Mera', jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions.

Presenting Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in an all-new avatar, the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The film will be released on December 16.
 

