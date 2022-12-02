Vicky Kaushal: Being In Love Is The Most Beautiful Feeling In The World

Happily married to the dream girl of his life actor and national crush, Vicky Kaushal has explained how love evolves a person into becoming better professionally and personally. He minces no words when he says being with that special one is the most beautiful feeling in the world.

Vicky married his lady love Katrina Kaif in December 2021 after dating for almost over three years. How does love evolve a person

Lover boy Vicky told IANS in a conversation: "I think if you are with the right person who really gives you peace and happiness in your heart and mind it just makes you the best version of yourself and that best version of yourself is personally professionally anywhere you go it creates positive vibes and create positive energy and you give out the best that you have because you know you are with the right person and that peace of mind and happiness is here there in every cell body."

The 34-year-old star added: "I think definitely being with that person is the most beautiful feeling in the world and being in love is the most beautiful feeling in the world and that only can bring out the best in you."

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his film 'Govinda Naam Mera', which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar, where he is stuck between his girlfriend played by Kiara Advani and wife essayed by Bhumi Pednekar.

Vicky is the son of Sham Kaushal, an action director in Indian films and Veena Kaushal, a homemaker. His family is Punjabi, who hail originally from Hoshiarpur.

Just like any other person, Vicky too is an ardent fan of Punjabi music.

"I listen to Punjabi music a lot. Punjabi music is my go to music for working out, for happiness and sadness."

After 'Govinda Naam Mera', Vicky has a slew of films lined up for release, which includes 'Sam Bahadur', Laxman Utekar's untitled next and 'The Great Indian Family'.