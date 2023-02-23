Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Vibhav Roy's Inspiration: I Look Up To Akshay Kumar For Lifestyle And Fitness

Art & Entertainment

'Gustakh Dil' actor Vibhav Roy, who plays the role of Som in 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', spoke about following a fitness regime despite his shooting schedule. He said that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is his inspiration when it comes to maintaining a proper physique.

Vibhav Roy
Vibhav Roy IANS

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 8:33 pm

A post shared by Vibhav Roy (@vibhav.roy)

He said: "Lifestyle and fitness should go hand in hand, thus Mr Akshay Kumar is somebody who I truly look up to in terms of lifestyle and fitness. He has always been outspoken about maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle and how to do so without the use of synthetic super-foods like protein powders or steroids."

"And I do the same, so I keep my exercise programme extremely natural and straightforward, consisting primarily of yoga, weightlifting, dance, and a little sport like cricket. In other words, it's a good balance of aerobic and challenging weightlifting," he stated.

The 34-year-old actor started his career with the show 'Gustaakh Dil', later he acted in 'Doli Armaano Ki' and was last seen on 'Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan' in 2015. After doing several shows he took a break from the small screen and was seen in the movies 'Padmaavat' and 'Lashtam Pashtam'. He also did web series such as 'Hello Mini' and others.

He added: "In order to maintain a healthy weight while working as an actor, I also try to keep my diet uncomplicated. I consume more protein-rich foods than carbohydrates and a moderate amount of healthy fats. It's also challenging for us to find time to exercise because of our busy schedules, but as the saying goes, 'you gotta do what ya gotta do'."

'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' airs on Star Bharat.

