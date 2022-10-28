Varun Dhawan On Amar Kaushik’s Horror Comedy Universe With ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’: It Is Dinesh Vijan’s Wish

The latest song from ‘Bhediya’, titled 'Thumkeshwari', featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was launched by the actors in Mumbai on Friday. The launch event was held at the city’s iconic single screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy. However, the ultimate surprise of the song is the special cameo by 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor, who looked stunning in the song.

During the media interactions, Varun opened up how he was craving the love from a single-screen mass audience ever since the pandemic hit. “I was dying for this. We spent two in the lockdown, at home. My film Coolie No. 1 was released during that time. I remember how I was praying that we could release it in Gaiety Galaxy, but we couldn’t. I was craving to hear this (fans’ roaring reaction). This theatre plays a significant role in my life. This is where I learnt how to whistle and have fun while watching a film. Thank you for this kind of reception,” he said, as quoted by Indian Express.

He also talked about how despite working with Shraddha in ‘ABCD 2’ and ‘Street Dancer’, he felt he was matching steps with ‘Stree’. In fact, the song has Shraddha making an appearance in the same costume as Kriti's, pointing at her return as ‘Stree’.

“So this time, I wasn’t dancing with Shraddha, but with Stree as she had totally gone into her character. We all are very grateful to Shraddha that she agreed to do this song, and gave us her precious time. It is our wish, Dino’s (Dinesh Vijan) wish to create a universe, and we wish the audience to give us their love,” Varun reportedly said.

Last but not the least, he revealed that he’s always enjoyed doing ‘paisa vasool’ films. “My only aim in life, after I became an actor, is that the public should enjoy it. I don’t want to give ‘gyan’, I just want the audience to enjoy it and that they feel my work is ‘paisa vasool’. This film is total paisa vasool and Amar has done top-class VFX, he’s put in a lot of effort in this one. We will not disappoint you, you’ll be proud of us, and we’ll bring the public back to the theatres with this one,” Varun said.

‘Bhediya’, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. It will be released on November 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.