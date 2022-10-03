Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Varalaxmi Tells Dad Sarathkumar: You Were Just Uber Cool In PS1

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has relocated to Hyderabad, has congratulated her dad Sarathkumar, who plays the role of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in director Mani Ratnam's just released magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', saying that he was "just uber cool" in the film.

Varalaxmi and Sarathkumar
Varalaxmi and Sarathkumar Instagram

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 5:01 pm

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has relocated to Hyderabad, has congratulated her dad Sarathkumar, who plays the role of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in director Mani Ratnam's just released magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', saying that he was "just uber cool" in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Varalaxmi wrote: "What a film... Kudos to the entire star cast! Simply outstanding. Daddy Sarath Kumar, you were just uber cool. Subtle yet strong!"

The actress also praised the performances of Trisha and Jayam Ravi who play the roles of Kundavai and Arun Mozhi Varman respectively in the film.

She said: "Trisha and Jayam Ravi -- so proud of you both. You played your roles with so much elegance and strength. Maniratnam sir has made us all so proud."


The film, which released on Friday, has been garnering great reviews and is doing exceptionally well at the box office.

The film, which is based on the literary classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki, has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide in a span of just three days.

