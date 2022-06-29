Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela Chuffed To Be Compared With The Evergreen Rekha

Actress Urvashi Rautela feels "blessed" after people compared her to Bollywood superstar Rekha.

Urvashi Rautela Chuffed To Be Compared With The Evergreen Rekha
Urvashi Rautela at Umang Awards 2022 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 11:07 am

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently performed in front of a massive audience at the Umang Awards 2022 after which she is being compared to evergreen actress Rekha.

She performed on 'Mere Dholna' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

She says: "I feel literally blessed and thankful to my audience who are encouraging me compared to my favorite actress Rekha. I feel so glad."

Rautela is a trained Kathak and Bharatanatyam dancer. She also shared her backstage rehearsal clip on her social media. She opted for a vibrantly colorful sari with a pleated stitched cloth. For the accessories and makeup, she opted for 'Temple Jewellery', such as bangles, earrings, necklaces, and wristlets. The bun and the plait of her hair were decorated with flowers.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Related stories

Urvashi Rautela Talks About Her Pan-India Debut Film 'The Legend'

Urvashi Rautela 'Freaked Out' After Leonardo DiCaprio Complimented Her At Cannes

Tags

Art & Entertainment Urvashi Rautela Actress Urvashi Rautela Umang Awards 2022 Award Ceremony Rekha Bollywood Actress Rekha Entertainment Industry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL