Urvashi Dholakia Tears Up Recalling How She Didn't Have ₹1500 For Her Son's School Fees

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia played the role of Komolika in the popular TV show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and became a household name. She has returned to TV after a break of four years with ‘Naagin 6’, She made her debut on camera at the age of 6 with an advertisement. She had struggles in her professional as well as her personal life. During a tough phase of some financial crisis, the actor found herself struggling to pay the school fees of her children. She recalled the time when she didn’t have ₹1500 to pay for her child’s school fee. She is a single mom to sons Kshitij and Sagar Dholakia.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, "I was in my late teens. It has actually stuck with me since and it has only taught me not to be dependent. Not that I was dependent, but it taught me to be a little more careful. At that point in time, I was a little hyper, because you are stuck in that position where you don't know what to do."

Recalling the incident she said, "You feel 'what am I gonna do I don't have Rs1500 to pay for my child's education.' You feel bad, you feel let down, but today when I look back at that time I feel I have done well for myself." The actor started tearing up as she said, "life gives you a lot of obstacles, but you have got to just move on."

Dholakia got married at the age of 16 and she got separated from her husband at the age of 18. She was pregnant during that time and gave birth to twin sons at the age of 19. The actor became a single mom and has raised her sons as a single mom.