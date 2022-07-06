Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Urfi Javed Calls Rakhi Sawant A 'Legend' To Shut Down The Trolls

Urfi Javed calls Rakhi Sawant a 'legend' after being compared to her by an Instagram troll.

Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant
Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant Instagram, Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 8:17 pm

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed was recently compared to Rakhi Sawant by netizens on social media. While responding to them, she in fact called Sawant a 'legend'.

In her Instagram story, she shared the screenshot of the comment written by a user, saying: "Totally agree with you! She's like the next Rakhi."

Javed, who is often known for her style statement gave a befitting reply by mentioning:

Urfi Javed's Instagram Story
Urfi Javed's Instagram Story Instagram

Javed recently had also slammed those circulating her fake suicide pictures, wishing death upon her in the comments.

Javed is known for playing the role of Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania'. She was also seen as Aarti in 'Meri Durga', Bella in 'Bepannaah' and Mira in 'Puncch Beat', and many more.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Urfi Javed Rakhi Sawant Trolls Urfi Javed Trolls Instagram Bigg Boss Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania Instagram Trolls
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points

Sensex Reverses Intra-Day Gains To Settle Down By 100 Points