Urfi Javed Calls Rakhi Sawant A 'Legend' To Shut Down The Trolls

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed was recently compared to Rakhi Sawant by netizens on social media. While responding to them, she in fact called Sawant a 'legend'.

In her Instagram story, she shared the screenshot of the comment written by a user, saying: "Totally agree with you! She's like the next Rakhi."

Javed, who is often known for her style statement gave a befitting reply by mentioning:

Urfi Javed's Instagram Story Instagram

Javed recently had also slammed those circulating her fake suicide pictures, wishing death upon her in the comments.

Javed is known for playing the role of Avni in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania'. She was also seen as Aarti in 'Meri Durga', Bella in 'Bepannaah' and Mira in 'Puncch Beat', and many more.

[With Inputs from IANS]