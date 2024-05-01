‘Unfrosted’ Promo: Jerry Seinfeld Takes A Dig At ‘Friends’ – View Pics

The event was especially important as it marked the return of Jerry Seinfeld to the screens. ‘Unfrosted’ will be one of the most important films in the career of the actor cum stand-up comic. While he will always be remembered for ‘Seinfeld’ he always has always had an in-famous run-in with the other popular of his era ‘Friends’. Even in the new promo of ‘Unfrosted’, he took a dig at ‘Friends’.