Art & Entertainment

‘Unfrosted’ Promo: Jerry Seinfeld Takes A Dig At ‘Friends’ – View Pics

The who’s who of the film and television world came together for the premiere of ‘Unfrosted’ in Los Angeles. But before you check out the pictures from the red-carpet event, have a look at the awesome promo of the Netflix film where Jerry Seinfeld takes a dig at ‘Friends’.

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

The Egyptian theatre in Los Angeles became the centre of attraction for the stars of ‘Unfrosted’. The premiere of the Netflix film saw the who’s who of the film and television industry come together for a gala event. The red-carpet event saw Jerry Seinfeld come down for the event with his wife Jessica and their kids Julian Kai, Shepherd Kellen and Sascha.

The event was especially important as it marked the return of Jerry Seinfeld to the screens. ‘Unfrosted’ will be one of the most important films in the career of the actor cum stand-up comic. While he will always be remembered for ‘Seinfeld’ he always has always had an in-famous run-in with the other popular of his era ‘Friends’. Even in the new promo of ‘Unfrosted’, he took a dig at ‘Friends’.

In the promo, you can see the fictional head of a Pop Tarts ask Jerry Seinfeld, “How does it feel when someone takes your ideas and do whatever they want with them?” Without batting an eyelid, Jerry Seinfeld reverts, “You mean, like Friends” referring to the show ‘Friends’. Check out the promo right here:

Here are a few glimpses from the grand movie premiere:

Advertisement

1. Jerry Seinfeld & Wife Jessica

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Jerry Seinfeld, right, the writer/director/star of ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film as his wife Jessica looks on at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

2. Jerry Seinfeld, Wife Jessica, & Their Children Julian Kai, Shepherd Kellen & Sascha

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Jerry Seinfeld, second from right, the writer/director/star of ‘Unfrosted’, poses with his wife Jessica, second from left, and their children, from left, Julian Kai, Shepherd Kellen and Sascha at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

3. Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy & Jim Gaffigan

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Jerry Seinfeld, left, the writer/director/star of ‘Unfrosted’, poses with cast members Melissa McCarthy, center, and Jim Gaffigan at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

4. Jerry Seinfeld

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Jerry Seinfeld, the writer/director/star of ‘Unfrosted’, waves to photographers at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

5. Melissa McCarthy

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Melissa McCarthy, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

6. Jay Leno & Wife Mavis

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Jay Leno, right, and his wife Mavis pose together at the premiere of the Netflix film ‘Unfrosted’ at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

7. Sarah Cooper

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Sarah Cooper, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

8. Rachael Harris

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Rachael Harris, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

9. Peter Dinklage

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Peter Dinklage, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

10. Max Greenfield

‘Unfrosted’ Premiere
‘Unfrosted’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Max Greenfield, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: India Go Down Fighting 1-3 Vs Indonesia In Thomas Cup; Nepal Release T20 WC Squad
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post, ECI Bars BRS Chief KCR From Campaigning For 48 Hours
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India