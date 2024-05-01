‘Unfrosted’ Promo: Jerry Seinfeld Takes A Dig At ‘Friends’ – View Pics

The Egyptian theatre in Los Angeles became the centre of attraction for the stars of ‘Unfrosted’. The premiere of the Netflix film saw the who’s who of the film and television industry come together for a gala event. The red-carpet event saw Jerry Seinfeld come down for the event with his wife Jessica and their kids Julian Kai, Shepherd Kellen and Sascha.
The event was especially important as it marked the return of Jerry Seinfeld to the screens. ‘Unfrosted’ will be one of the most important films in the career of the actor cum stand-up comic. While he will always be remembered for ‘Seinfeld’ he always has always had an in-famous run-in with the other popular of his era ‘Friends’. Even in the new promo of ‘Unfrosted’, he took a dig at ‘Friends’.
In the promo, you can see the fictional head of a Pop Tarts ask Jerry Seinfeld, “How does it feel when someone takes your ideas and do whatever they want with them?” Without batting an eyelid, Jerry Seinfeld reverts, “You mean, like Friends” referring to the show ‘Friends’. Check out the promo right here:
Advertisement
1. Jerry Seinfeld & Wife Jessica
Jerry Seinfeld, right, the writer/director/star of ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film as his wife Jessica looks on at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
2. Jerry Seinfeld, Wife Jessica, & Their Children Julian Kai, Shepherd Kellen & Sascha
Jerry Seinfeld, second from right, the writer/director/star of ‘Unfrosted’, poses with his wife Jessica, second from left, and their children, from left, Julian Kai, Shepherd Kellen and Sascha at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
3. Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy & Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Seinfeld, left, the writer/director/star of ‘Unfrosted’, poses with cast members Melissa McCarthy, center, and Jim Gaffigan at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
4. Jerry Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld, the writer/director/star of ‘Unfrosted’, waves to photographers at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
5. Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
6. Jay Leno & Wife Mavis
Jay Leno, right, and his wife Mavis pose together at the premiere of the Netflix film ‘Unfrosted’ at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
7. Sarah Cooper
Sarah Cooper, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
8. Rachael Harris
Rachael Harris, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
9. Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
10. Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield, a cast member in ‘Unfrosted’, poses at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.