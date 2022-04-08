Tom Hiddleston To Star In ‘Pachinko’ Writer Soo Hugh's Apple TV+ Series ‘White Darkness’

British star Tom Hiddleston is set to play the lead role in the Apple TV+ drama series ‘White Darkness’, to be penned by ‘Pachinko’ writer Soo Hugh. According to Variety, the limited series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann.

"It is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley (Hiddleston), a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honour and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot," the logline reads.

Hugh, who created and show-ran Apple TV+'s latest success ‘Pachinko’, will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner on “The White Darkness" alongside Mark Heyman.

Theresa Kang-Lowe and Caroline Garity will executive produce for Blue Marble Pictures. Apple Studios and UCP will co-produce.

The project marks Hiddleston's second collaboration with Apple TV+ after the drama series ‘The Essex Serpent’ alongside Claire Danes. The show will premiere in May.

