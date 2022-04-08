Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Tom Hiddleston To Star In ‘Pachinko’ Writer Soo Hugh's Apple TV+ Series ‘White Darkness’

Actor Tom Hiddleston is set to collaborate with Apple TV+ for the second time with ‘White Darkness’. He had previously done the series ‘The Essex Serpent’ on the OTT platform.

British star Tom Hiddleston is set to play the lead role in the Apple TV+ drama series ‘White Darkness’, to be penned by ‘Pachinko’ writer Soo Hugh. According to Variety, the limited series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann.

"It is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley (Hiddleston), a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honour and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot," the logline reads.

Hugh, who created and show-ran Apple TV+'s latest success ‘Pachinko’, will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner on “The White Darkness" alongside Mark Heyman.

Theresa Kang-Lowe and Caroline Garity will executive produce for Blue Marble Pictures. Apple Studios and UCP will co-produce.

The project marks Hiddleston's second collaboration with Apple TV+ after the drama series ‘The Essex Serpent’ alongside Claire Danes. The show will premiere in May.

[With Inputs From PTI]

