Actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, has said that his lack of ‘Harry Potter’ knowledge may have helped him land the job. According to the actor's IMDB website, he had never read any Harry Potter books before auditioning for the role of Draco Malfoy, Harry's adversary, in 1999.

On Tuesday's One Show, Lauren Laverne questioned Felton about it. "That can't be real," Felton said, a taunting frown on his face. The 34-year-old then said that director Chris Columbus caught him out when he was attempting to blag his way through questions on JK Rowling's books.

"They lined up all the Dracos I guess, and asked them which part of the book they were most excited about seeing made into a film," Felton said on 'The One Show'.

"I only realised that when the chap next to me was answering the question, that I did not know what the hell they were talking about. So I sort of repeated what the chap next to me said and Chris Columbus, the director, saw straight through my lie, and that may have helped clinch me the part for Draco. It worked out in my favour!," he added.

For all eight Harry Potter films, Felton was cast as Slytherin lad Draco. For ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, he was reunited with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who initially aired on New Year's Day this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first film's premiere in theatres.

In a new West End production, ‘2.22 - A Ghost Story’ at the Criterion Theatre, he will feature with ‘Doctor Who’ actress Mandip Gill. It will premiere on Saturday, May 7.