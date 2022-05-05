Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tom Felton Claims He Didn't Read The Harry Potter Books Before The Audition

Tom said on the One Show that he tried to fake his way through the Draco Malfoy casting process by pretending to know nothing about JK Rowling's books.

Tom Felton Claims He Didn't Read The Harry Potter Books Before The Audition
Tom Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup. Courtesy: Twitter (@TomFelton)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 11:08 pm

Actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, has said that his lack of ‘Harry Potter’ knowledge may have helped him land the job. According to the actor's IMDB website, he had never read any Harry Potter books before auditioning for the role of Draco Malfoy, Harry's adversary, in 1999. 

On Tuesday's One Show, Lauren Laverne questioned Felton about it. "That can't be real," Felton said, a taunting frown on his face. The 34-year-old then said that director Chris Columbus caught him out when he was attempting to blag his way through questions on JK Rowling's books.

"They lined up all the Dracos I guess, and asked them which part of the book they were most excited about seeing made into a film," Felton said on 'The One Show'.

Related stories

'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He Will Turn Director Soon

Daniel Radcliffe Not Keen On Returning To 'Harry Potter' Universe With 'The Cursed Child'

'Harry Potter' Star Daniel Radcliffe To Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic In Upcoming Biopic

"I only realised that when the chap next to me was answering the question, that I did not know what the hell they were talking about. So I sort of repeated what the chap next to me said and Chris Columbus, the director, saw straight through my lie, and that may have helped clinch me the part for Draco. It worked out in my favour!," he added. 

For all eight Harry Potter films, Felton was cast as Slytherin lad Draco. For ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’, he was reunited with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, who initially aired on New Year's Day this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first film's premiere in theatres. 

In a new West End production, ‘2.22 - A Ghost Story’ at the Criterion Theatre, he will feature with ‘Doctor Who’ actress Mandip Gill. It will premiere on Saturday, May 7.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tom Felton Harry Potter Draco Malfoy Tom Felton Draco Malfoy Harry Potter Draco Malfoy Christopher Columbus Tom Felton India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

All You Need To Know About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Ongoing Libel Trial

All You Need To Know About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Ongoing Libel Trial

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India