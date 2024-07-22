Art & Entertainment

Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects

Tishaa Kumar, who died last week after a prolonged battle with an illness, was laid to rest today, July 22.

Tishaa Kumar funeral
Celebs attend Tishaa Kumar's funeral Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
info_icon

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of T-Series co-founder Krishan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar's cousin, left for the heavenly abode last week after a prolonged battle with an illness. Reportedly, Tishaa was being treated for cancer for several months in Germany. Her final rites took place today, July 22, at Mumbai's Vile Parle's crematorium. Tishaa's family members and several celebs were present to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Tishaa Kumar's family arrived for the last rites

Tishaa Kumar's family members including her father Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Khushali Kumar and Tulsi Kumar were spotted arriving at the crematorium to pay their last respects.

Celebs at Tishaa Kumar's last rites.

Saiee Manjrekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Luv Ranjan, Mukesh Bhatt, and Aanand L Rai among others also arrived for the last rites of Tishaa Kumar.

Who was Tishaa Kumar?

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of actor-turned-filmmaker Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, was born on September 6, 2003. She was the granddaughter of renowned composer Ajit Singh and the first cousin of producer Bhushan Kumar, singer Tulsi Kumar, and actress Khushali Kumar.

Tishaa Kumar's last appearance

Tishaa made her last public appearance last year at a screening of T-Series’ film 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rasmika Mandanna. She was spotted with her dad Krishan.

Post Tishaa Kumar’s death, T-Series issued a statement that read, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy be respected.”

