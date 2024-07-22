Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of T-Series co-founder Krishan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar's cousin, left for the heavenly abode last week after a prolonged battle with an illness. Reportedly, Tishaa was being treated for cancer for several months in Germany. Her final rites took place today, July 22, at Mumbai's Vile Parle's crematorium. Tishaa's family members and several celebs were present to pay their last respects to the departed soul.