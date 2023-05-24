Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tiger Shroff Shares Picture Of Plant Lover Dad Jackie Shroff; Calls Him 'Captain Planet'

Home Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff Shares Picture Of Plant Lover Dad Jackie Shroff; Calls Him 'Captain Planet'

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who will be soon seen in 'Ganapath', recently shared a picture of his father, Jackie Shroff, on his social media calling him 'Captain Planet'.

Jackie Shroff
Jackie Shroff google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 8:45 pm

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who will be soon seen in 'Ganapath', recently shared a picture of his father, Jackie Shroff, on his social media calling him 'Captain Planet'.

Jackie is known for his undying commitment to the environmental cause and is known to be an avid plant lover. Tiger Shroff shared a picture of his father in which the 'Parinda' star can be seen wearing a garland made of plant pots, accompanied by his signature smile.

Related stories

9 Years Of 'Heropanti': Tiger Shroff Is Filled With Gratitude

Every Time Kids Of Actors Named Tiger Shroff As Their Favourite Star

7 Times Tiger Shroff Gave Us Major Style Goals With His Suit Looks

Tiger wrote: "Captain Planet." Jackie's love for plants and nature has resonated with millions of fans who adore his authentic and carefree personality.

In addition to his environmental contributions, Jackie Shroff continues to be a compassionate humanitarian. Recently, he organised a free medical camp to raise awareness on World Thalassemia Day. As an ambassador for thalassemia, he has lent his influential voice to spread awareness and inspire positive change.

Meanwhile on the work front, Jackie is set to collaborate with the legendary Rajnikanth for upcoming film, 'Jailer,' creating immense anticipation across Bollywood and South film industries.

Advertisement

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tiger Shroff Jackie Shroff Father-Son Duo Bollywood Actors Plant Parent
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool