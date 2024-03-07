Actor Shakti Kapoor had just started to carve a niche for himself when he starred in the 1982 film, ‘Satte Pe Satta.’ This multi-starrer film cemented his position in the film industry and pushed his career to newer heights. However, the movie came at a time when he was still relatively new in the industry. Back then, he was particular about his scenes and dialogues in a film. In an interview, the actor revealed that this co-star played a prank on him which got him to tears.
Recalling his ‘Satte Pe Satta’ days on the Digital Commentary podcast, Shakti Kapoor revealed that he was insecure about having seven actors in the film. He recalled how they were shooting for the ‘Dukki Pe Dukki Ho’ song, and he had his second dialogue in the song. However, he said that as he was waiting for his turn, he saw that another actor started saying his line. When saw this, he started crying. Guess who played the prank on him? It was Amitabh Bachchan!
The actor said, “We were shooting for the song ‘Dukki Pe Dukki Ho.’ My second dialogue was in the song. I was waiting for the shot and while I was waiting, I saw Amitabh Bachchan saying the dialogue in my place. I thought, ‘Amitabh is saying my dialogue. My career is over.’ I thought he is a star he can do anything. He took my dialogue.”
He continued, “I went to the director and said, ‘This is not fair’. All the six actors were sitting behind the bush, and they saw me crying and started clapping and said, ‘Mazaak kiya hai. The camera wasn’t rolling.’ They thought that Shakti Kapoor is so serious with his dialogues and scenes that let’s do this with him. Then Amitabh Bachchan asked the director to give me 3-4 more shots saying, ‘Nahi toh marr jayega yeh.’ (He will die otherwise)”
Directed by Raj N Sippy, ‘Satte Pe Satta’ revolves around seven brothers who are brought in place by the wife of their oldest brother. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sudhir, Shakti Kapoor, Kanwarjit Paintal, and Kanwaljit Singh.