Recalling his ‘Satte Pe Satta’ days on the Digital Commentary podcast, Shakti Kapoor revealed that he was insecure about having seven actors in the film. He recalled how they were shooting for the ‘Dukki Pe Dukki Ho’ song, and he had his second dialogue in the song. However, he said that as he was waiting for his turn, he saw that another actor started saying his line. When saw this, he started crying. Guess who played the prank on him? It was Amitabh Bachchan!