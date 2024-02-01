When Anil Kapoor Recalled Being Part Of Amitabh Bachchan-Dilip Kumar's 'Shakti' But No One Noticed Him

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is currently basking in the success of 'Fighter' where he played Commanding Officer Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. Anil has been in the industry for more than four decades now. He has delivered several hit movies in his career span while some were flops. Earlier, during his appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', the actor recalled being overshadowed by Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar in 'Shakti'. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the movie released in 1982.
In 'Shakti', Anil played Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen son. He said that he was very much excited to be part of the film. He said, “My role was such that there was a scene in the beginning of the film. And then there was a scene after Dilip Kumar shoots your character. People would walk in late to watch the film so they would miss my scene. And after you got shot, people would go out of the theatre''.
The 'Animal' actor also recalled what audiences would say about the film. “Arre ab kya film dekhni? Amit ji, jisko dekhne aaye the, voh toh guzar gaye (Why should we watch the film now? The man we came to watch, Amitabh Bachchan, is dead now),'' shared Anil Kapoor.
Anil Kapoor rose to fame with Shekhar Kapur's 'Mr India'. But did you know the role was first offered to Amitabh Bachchan? Yes, you read it right!
Before Anil Kapoor came on board for 'Mr India', the script was first offered to Big B by Salim-Javed who wrote it. As written in Anita Padhye's Marathi book 'Yahi Rang, Yahi Roop', the 'Sholay' star turned down the part as he believed that the invisible-man concept wouldn't resonate well with his fans. The film eventually went to Anil Kapoor. It also starred Sridevi as the female lead.
In 2003, Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor shared the screen space in 'Armaan' that also starred Preity Zinta.