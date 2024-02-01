When Anil Kapoor Recalled Being Part Of Amitabh Bachchan-Dilip Kumar's 'Shakti' But No One Noticed Him

In 'Shakti', Anil played Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen son. He said that he was very much excited to be part of the film. He said, “My role was such that there was a scene in the beginning of the film. And then there was a scene after Dilip Kumar shoots your character. People would walk in late to watch the film so they would miss my scene. And after you got shot, people would go out of the theatre''.