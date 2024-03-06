Among the older generation of actors in Bollywood, a lot of these veteran actors are slowly hopping on the social media train. But if there is one celebrity who has harnessed the power of social media much before his peers, it is Amitabh Bachchan. The 81-year-old actor is known for his social media presence and his relatable posts. Recently, his photographer revealed that Big B does not have a social media team. Rather, he manages his social media by himself.
In a conversation with Fever FM, Amitabh Bachchan’s – Paresh Mehta- revealed that the actor loves social media. He revealed that he manages his social media and does not rely on a team. He revealed that Bachchan waits for his photographer to share his photos and videos with him at the end of every day. He revealed that the actor picks his photographs, edits them, and chooses the captions all by himself.
Paresh Mehta revealed, “He selects his photos, edits them himself, and even writes suitable captions for Instagram posts. We guess this is why Mr Bachchan is still relatable among all-stars and still at the top of his game. Hats off to his curiosity and willingness to learn new things.” This revelation has shocked fans. While a certain section of the fans stated that they had an inkling of this because of how relatable the actor’s posts are.
Bachchan boasts of 37.4 million followers on Instagram and 48.8 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter). The actor will be next seen in a pan-Indian film – ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin and the actor will be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama. It is set to hit cinemas on May 9.