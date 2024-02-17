Amitabh Bachchan Shares His AI Avatar As He Celebrates 55 Years In Hindi Cinema, Fans React

Amitabh Bachchan has completed 55 years in Bollywood this year. And to mark the occasion, the veteran actor, who has been given the moniker of Big B and Shehenshaah, took to his social media to share an AI version of his journey in showbiz.
Sharing the AI image, which depicts the actor’s mind being filled with cinema and its makings, Big B wrote, “55 years in this wondrous World of Cinema .. and AI gives me its interpretation.”
Since the veteran star revealed that he is going to complete 55 years in Bollywood, his fans got nostalgic and commented on the post. One of them wrote, “Big B sir amazing personality. Amazing skills u have sir. Hats off to u and i feel my self lucky that i m looking u and ur movies. U are truly inspiration to us. Love and respect for u sir.” Another one commented, “55 years of The #AmitabhBachchan in films. No one before him , no one after him. Unbeatable 55 Years. Best actor in the world. Congratulations Amitabh ji. We Love you”
For those caught unaware, Big B made his debut with ‘Saat Hindustani’ released in 1969. During one of the episodes of Amitabh’s show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, he had shared how he went to audition for the first time, and when director Khwaja Ahmad Abbas found out that he is the son of legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, he called his father to inform about Amitabh’s plans.
Amitabh shared, “When I went to audition for Saat Hindustani, Khwaja Ahmad Abbas asked my name. When I told him I am Amitabh Bachchan, he asked me my father’s name and I told him it was Harivansh Rai Bachchan. On hearing my father’s name, he asked me to wait outside and called my father. He thought I had come for the audition without informing anyone in the house. So, he called my father and clarified if he knew about it.”
As for Amitabh Bachchan, he is termed as the angry young man of Hindi cinema, thanks to the brooding characters he played in Indian cinema over the years. The 81-year-old will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s pan-India film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, apart from featuring with Rajinikanth in the film Vettaiyan.