Reportedly, Khan had his own reasons for rejecting this offer which had the capacity to change the trajectory of his career. When Prakash Mehra approached the actor for the role, he got to know that the shooting schedule also included filming on Sundays. However, Khan had a dedicated rule of not working on Sundays. He had this day of the week dedicated to himself and his family. He turned down the role only because of this clause in the contract. After Feroz Khan turned down the role, Amitabh Bachchan was offered his role, and the original role went to Vinod Khanna.