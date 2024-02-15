Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. There would technically be no actor who would refuse to share screen space with Big B. Sharing screen space with the superstar is an experience every actor in Bollywood would not turn down. However, back in the day, there was one actor who refused to share the screen with the actor. The actor rejected the opportunity to work not just with Amitabh Bachchan, but also one of the most successful directors of the 70s and 80s.
According to media reports, the actor who turned down the opportunity to work with Bachchan was Feroz Khan. Khan was approached by Prakash Mehra to star in ‘Hera Pheri’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan. However, Khan turned down the role.
Reportedly, Khan had his own reasons for rejecting this offer which had the capacity to change the trajectory of his career. When Prakash Mehra approached the actor for the role, he got to know that the shooting schedule also included filming on Sundays. However, Khan had a dedicated rule of not working on Sundays. He had this day of the week dedicated to himself and his family. He turned down the role only because of this clause in the contract. After Feroz Khan turned down the role, Amitabh Bachchan was offered his role, and the original role went to Vinod Khanna.
Feroz Khan was known for his roles in films like ‘Arzoo’ (1965), ‘Mela’ (1971), ‘Upaasna’ (1971), ‘Kala Sona’ (1975), and ‘Welcome’ (2007) to name a few. The actor passed away in April 2009 after battling lung cancer.