The Soul Of ‘Binaca Geetmala’, Legendary Ameen Sayani Bids Final Adieu

Born on December 21, 1932 in Mumbai, he was educated at St. Xavier's College, and started working for Radio Ceylon from 1951. Sayani went on to create a mammoth record of presenting-hosting over 54,000 radio programmes, and more than 19,000 spots or jingles, and appearing as himself in several Hindi films.

Initially, he would help his mother Kulsum Sayani edit a fortnightly multilingual journal ‘Rahber’ initiated by Mahatma Gandhi, while his elder brother Hamid Sayani was an equally famed English broadcaster.

Starting with the ‘Binaca Geetmala’ (later ‘Cibaca Geetmala’, ‘Hit Parade’ and revived as ‘Colgate Cibaca Geetmala’), the programme ruled the roost for 42 years from 1952-1994.

There, in his mesmerising voice, Sayani presented the week’s top Bollywood songs, in a countdown, with the grand finale to the top song (‘Aur pehle paidaan par hai…!”) for which his enthralled audiences laid bets, screamed and celebrated when they were proved right.