Actor Ezra Miller was arrested after an incident in a bar on late Sunday night. The bar is located in Hilo, a Hawaiian town, and the actor was arrested for ‘disorderly conduct and harassment’, according to the local police.



Miller stars in upcoming film ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ and ‘The Flash’. He was released from the police study after payment of USD 500 for bail.



According to the Hawaii Police Department’s statement on Facebook, Miller, “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke”. According to police, the actor then started “yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”



Therefore, Miller was arrested and charged for the two offences under ‘disorderly conduct and harassment’ and was released after the bail payment of USD 500, according to the Indian Express.



Miller’s first appearance was as Barry Allen in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ in 2016. Then onwards he has appeared as a DC superhero in ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Justice League’.



The actor will headline his solo outing in 2023 as ‘the fastest man alive’ in The Flash’. As of now, the actor will be seen reprising his role of wizard Credence Barebone in the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ to release on April 15.