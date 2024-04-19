Art & Entertainment

'The Family Man' Duo Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja Teaming Up For New Play

"The Family Man" stars Sharib Hashmi and Sunny Hinduja on Friday announced their collaboration for a Hindi-language play.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja Photo: Instagram
info_icon

"The Family Man" stars Sharib Hashmi and Sunny Hinduja on Friday announced their collaboration for a Hindi-language play.

The two actors will act and produce the dramedy, which is yet to be titled.

Sharib and Hinduja co-starred in two seasons of critically-acclaimed Prime Video series "The Family Man", fronted by Manoj Bajpayee. They were also seen together in another show, “A Viral Wedding”.

“Theatre has always been a significant part of my artistic journey. I always wanted to do theatre as it's a real test as an actor and I’m thrilled to embark on this new venture with Sharib, who shares the same passion for the stage. Together, we aim to create something truly special for all theatre enthusiasts,” Hinduja, 34, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Hashmi added they are looking forward to entertaining the audience with their play.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Sunny on a theatrical project is immensely exciting. We hope to bring forth a production that not only entertains but also resonates deeply with audiences, showcasing the magic of live theatre,” the 48-year-old actor said.

Besides "The Family Man", Hashmi has played supporting roles in films such as “Fighter”, "Vikram Vedha", "Pagglait", "Mission Majnu" and "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke".

Hinduja has appeared in movies like “Yodha”, "Shehzada" and "Mardaani 2".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran News Latest Updates: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; IAEA Says No Damage To Nuclear Sites
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Over 50% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura So Far; Firing Reported At Manipur Polling Booth
  5. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Set 120-Run Target For UAE In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny