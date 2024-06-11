Television

Abdu Rozik Postpones His Wedding Due To THIS Reason

Abdu Rozik, who recently got engaged to Amira, has postponed his wedding which was supposed to happen on July 7 in Dubai.

Abdu Rozik
'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik, who recently got engaged to Amira, has postponed his wedding which was supposed to happen on July 7 in Dubai. The reason behind Abdu rescheduling the wedding is that he has been offered his first title boxing match, which is on July 6 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Abdu told ETimes that he never imagined that he get the chance to fight for a title in his life. ''After so many good things happening this year for my career and my love life, unfortunately, I have to postpone the wedding as this match will give us huge financial security for the future,'' said the ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant.

The new wedding date is to be announced yet but Abdu has said that it will take place soon after the match.

Abdu got engaged to the love of his life on April 24, 2024. Ahead of his engagement, he shared a glimpse of the beautiful diamond ring that he bought for Amira.

Abdu Rozik and his fiancee Amira
Earlier, while talking about his fiancee, Abdu told Bombay Times, that Amira is “pretty, has long hair and beautiful eyes.” He also said that she is currently studying business administration in Sharjah. Abdu knew she was the one for her because he felt she understood, respected, and appreciated him. He also shared that both share a great chemistry, and that's why they decided to take the plunge.

“I am happy that someone like me, a short guy has found love,'' he added. The Tajikistan singer also revealed that 'Bigg Boss' host and actor Salman Khan had called to congratulate him. He was also supposed to attend Abdu's wedding in Dubai.

Abdu's 'Bigg Boss 16' co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan also congratuated him on his engagement. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he said will invite Shiv, Sajid and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan to his wedding.

PHOTOS

  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash