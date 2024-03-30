Art & Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Exudes 'Green Flag Energy' As She Promotes Horror Drama 'Aranmanai 4'

Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday shared pictures of her new photoshoot, wearing an all green ethnic outfit as she promoted her upcoming Tamil horror comedy movie 'Aranmanai 4'.

IANS
Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia Photo: Instagram
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday shared pictures of her new photoshoot, wearing an all green ethnic outfit as she promoted her upcoming Tamil horror comedy movie 'Aranmanai 4'.

Taking to Instagram, the diva, who was last seen in Malayalam film 'Bandra', posted some pictures, wherein Tamannaah is wearing a sleeveless bottle green coloured blouse, with golden embroidery on it.

She paired it with separate georgette fabric matching long sleeves, a matching skirt and a dupatta with golden work on it.

The 'Babli Bouncer' actress opted for a matte makeup look -- peachy pink lips, eyeliner, mascara and blushed cheeks. Her hair is tied in a clean bun, and accessorised the outfit with big statement gold earrings.

The post is captioned: "Green flag energy #aranmanai 4."

Directed by Sundar C, 'Aranmanai 4' stars Sundar himself, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala and others.

Produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax, the film is scheduled to release in the theatres in April.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah also has 'Vedaa', and 'Odela 2' in the pipeline.

