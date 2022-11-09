Tabu Recalls Working With Karishma Kapoor, How Babita Used To Address Them

Actor Tabu is sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time in ‘The Crew’, produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. As someone who has always taken on unconventional roles, Tabu shares what is it like to now do an out-and-out entertainer with two other female leads.

“Every film has its own world and it’s nice to inhabit different kinds of worlds. I’ve always had a mixed bag of films in my career and it feels great to be doing a home production with such talented co-stars,” she says.

Talking about her experience of working with Kareena, she recalls how she has worked with her elder sister Karishma.

“ I’ve worked with your sister in so many movies. I remember Babita used to call us “the hit pair of cinema” so you feel familiar to me by extension. Kriti is so beautiful and hard-working, and I’m sure it’s going to be fun. You know how you get into a project knowing what you want from it? I’m certain I’ll derive a lot of happiness and joy from working on this film,” says Tabu to Rhea Kapoor in a Vogue interview.

Karisma Kapoor and Tabu have worked together in movies like Jeet(1996), Saajan Chale Sasural(1996), Hum Saath Saath Hain(1999), Biwi No.1(1999) and Shikari(2000). Four out of the five movies were box office hits.

‘The Crew’, on the other hand, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. The official statement reads, “Three women work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The Crew is a rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes to you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?”