Taapsee Pannu's Amsterdam Vacation With Sisters Is All About The ‘Canal, Cycling And Siblings'

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’, has shared pictures from her vacation in the Netherlands.

Taapsee Pannu with her sisters Photo: Instagram
On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared 3 pictures in which she can be seen soaking in the colours of her vacation with her sibling Shagun Pannu and cousin Evania Pannu.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing next to cycles over a canal in Amsterdam. All three of them are dressed in woollens with Taapsee donning a black turtleneck t-shirt which she paired with a woollen coat, a pair of denims and leather boots.

The actress wrote in the caption: “My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling.”

Taapsee is quite active on Instagram, of late. Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her aerial yoga session. Aerial yoga blends traditional asanas and yoga philosophies with the art of aerial acrobatics, utilising fabrics or ropes suspended to assist practitioners in creating various shapes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', the sequel to her 2021 streaming movie 'Haseen Dilruba'.

